Three poachers arrested at Mole National Park

Mohammed Fugu Jun - 30 - 2024 , 01:39

Three suspected poachers have been arrested by rangers at the Mole National Park in the Savannah Region.

They were allegedly hunting in the reserve.

The suspects named as Saaka Karim, 26; Abdulai Adam, 25 and Ahmed Fatawu, 23 were apprehended on Thursday, June 27.

Two other suspects managed to escape arrest in the forest reserve.

The rangers were on their routine patrols in the park when they spotted multiple footprints and traced to apprehend the suspects.

Confirming the incident to Graphic Online’s Mohammed Fugu, the Law Enforcement Officer of the Mole National Park, Alfred Kofi Bara said all the suspects were farmers and natives of Larabanga, a fringe community of the park.

He said preliminary investigation showed that the suspects entered the park through the Kananto – Grupe stretch and intended to spend a number of days in the reserve to hunt various species of animals.

“It would interest you that, Saaka Karim who is one of the suspects entered the park on the 18th of April, 2020 to poach and in the course of pursuing to arrest him, he shot at a staff by name Haruna Hashim who sustained serious injury on a shoulder.”

The suspect was arraigned on April 20, 2020 and was subsequently fined GH¢1,920.00.

The convict was made to sign a bond to be of good behavior for a period of 18 months, he added.

Mr Bara added that the convict was able to pay the court fine but decided to return to the reserve for the same act.

While reiterating his outfit’s commitment to continue to work hard to flash out poachers and protect the reserve, he appealed to all stakeholders to support the conservation of Mole National Park and other protected areas across the country.

Poaching has been the biggest threat at the Mole National Park. Poachers target elephants, buffalos and antelopes for a lucrative Chinese market in the area.

Writer’s email: [email protected]