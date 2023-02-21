Hazel Herrington receives Chairman's award from the Global Chamber of Business Leaders

The Global Chamber of Business Leaders (GCBL) has announced that Hazel Herrington has been awarded the prestigious Chairman's Award in recognition of her exceptional contributions to the world of business and leadership.

Hazel is a board advisor for the GCBL and the founder of Herrington Publications Worldwide, where she has worked tirelessly to help women build powerful personal and corporate brands.

In addition to her impressive accomplishments in the business world, Hazel is also the Australia Global Goodwill Ambassador with the Global Goodwill Ambassadors Foundation, a role that allows her to inspire and empower others to make a positive impact in their communities. Hazel has also received multiple awards for her outstanding contributions to the business community, and she was recently awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Humanities in recognition of her dedication to empowering women and youth around the world.

Hazel, a Zimbabwean, has interviewed celebrities such as Mel Gibson, Charlie Sheen, Jason Alexander, and musician Jewel Kilcher as a celebrity interviewer. She is also a global speaker who has shared the stage with some of the world's most renowned business leaders, including George Ross, the former advisor to Donald Trump, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Africa's first billionaire Patrice Motsepe, Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg, Michael Douglas, Brooke Shields, and John Travolta.

Hazel's passion for making a difference in the community is evident in her work with prison ministries and feeding programs for the less fortunate. She finds great fulfilment in giving back to those in need and has been instrumental in making a positive impact on the lives of countless individuals.

Commenting on the award, Hazel pointed out that she was "deeply committed to supporting and empowering all individuals, including women, youth and men leaders around the world."

She expressed the belief that "by working together, we can create a more inclusive and equitable business environment that recognizes and values the contributions of all individuals, regardless of their background or circumstance."

She wrote on her official LinkedIn handle: "As we look to the future, I am excited to continue working with the Global Chamber of Business Leaders to promote economic growth and development around the world. With a focus on innovation, collaboration and excellence, I am confident that we can create a brighter, more prosperous future for all."

The Chairman's Award is the highest honour that can be bestowed upon an individual by the GCBL, and Hazel's accomplishments and contributions to the world of business and leadership are truly exceptional.

The GCBL is proud to have Hazel as a board advisor and looks forward to her continued contributions to the organisation and the business community at large.

About the Global Chamber of Business Leaders:

The Global Chamber of Business Leaders is a leading international organisation that is dedicated to promoting business excellence and the advancement of its members. With a global network of business leaders, the GCBL offers a range of services and resources that are designed to help its members succeed in the world of business.