Hajj Board Chairman explains why final flight to Saudi Arabia has been rescheduled

GraphicOnline Jun - 21 - 2023 , 17:39

The Chairman of the Hajj Board, Ben Abdallah Banda, has explained that the rescheduling of the final Hajj flight from Accra is to ensure that all paid-up members whose documentations are pending are not left behind.

The final flight airlifting Ghanaian pilgrims for this year’s Hajj was scheduled to take off in the early hours of Thursday, June 22, but it emerged on Wednesday morning the flight has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 24, 2023.

The Chairman of the Hajj Board, has, however, allayed the fears of prospective pilgrims, saying the move is in their best interest.

"The decision to reschedule the last flight is to ensure that all paid-up members are able to travel. It is in everyone's interest, especially those who have paid and still have their travel documents being processed," Mr. Abdallah Banda said.

"We don't want to take off and leave anyone behind. Some, I understand, paid late and this gives us extra days to ensure they are part of.

"I am hoping that they will be able to secure all the necessary documentation by Friday so that everyone can be part of it."

With the Hajj scheduled to start next week, Saudi authorities are also scheduled to close the airport for Hajj arrivals a few days before the event.

With this in mind, the board chairman has hinted there won't be further rescheduling beyond the latest one.

So far, nine flights have airlifted Ghanaian pilgrims from Tamale and Accra, respectively, for the Hajj in Saudi Arabia and the final flight this weekend will make it 10 overall.