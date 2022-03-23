GWCL shuts down Weija Plant for ECG expansion works

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced that it will temporarily shut down the Weija Headworks today (Wednesday, March 23, 2022) following a request by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Ltd.
This is to enable the ECG to carry out expansion works at one of the stations that powers the Weija Raw Water Pumping Station
The GWCL in a press release announcing the shutdown urged its customers to store enough water.
"Customers are also to note that water production and supply will resume as soon as work by ECG is completed," the release said.
Affected areas: Kasoa, Weija, Mallam Junction, McCarthy Hill, Bortianor, Gbawe, Anyaa, Awoshie, Dansoman, Sakaman, Glefe, Odorkor, Mataheko, Mamprobi, Chorkor, Kaneshie, Akweteyman, Abeka-Lapaz, Nii Boi Town, Tesano, Achimota, Accra Central business district, parts of Ministries and surrounding areas