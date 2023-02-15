Gulf Technology Systems launches food security projects across 13 African countries

Gulf Technologies Systems (GTS), a leading Israeli company, has launched food security initiatives across 13 African nations, reaffirming its strong commitment to empowering African communities through sustainable agriculture.
By establishing agriculture projects and agro-industry programs in Ghana, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Mali, Angola, Liberia, Togo, Sierra Leone, DRC, Uganda, Malawi, Zambia, and Nigeria, GTS aims to empower several African communities and provide a stable source of food.
The GTS Africa food security program is built on the belief that everyone deserves access to safe, healthy, and nutritious food. Food security remains a pressing issue across the African continent, with millions of people experiencing hunger and malnutrition every day. GTS recognizes that the root causes of food insecurity are complex and multifaceted and that solutions must be tailored to the unique needs of each community.
To achieve its goals, GTS has partnered with local organizations and community leaders in each of the targeted countries. This approach allows the company to gain a deep understanding of the unique challenges facing each community and to develop solutions that are relevant and effective. By working with local organizations and community leaders, GTS hopes to foster a sense of ownership and empowerment among the communities it serves.
The agriculture projects established by GTS focus on a range of crops, including grains, fruits, vegetables, and livestock. GTS has invested in the latest technologies and equipment to support these projects and has also trained local farmers in sustainable and efficient farming techniques. By equipping communities with the tools and knowledge they need to grow their own food, GTS hopes to reduce dependence on imports and increase local food production.
Agro-industry Programs
In addition to agriculture projects, GTS has also established agro-industry programs. These programs are designed to help communities add value to their crops and turn them into marketable products. For example, GTS has supported the establishment of processing facilities for fruits and vegetables, allowing farmers to turn their produce into jams, jellies, and other value-added products. By adding value to their crops, farmers can earn a higher income and improve their standard of living.
Through its food security projects, GTS is also creating employment opportunities for local people. By establishing agriculture projects and agro-industry programs, GTS is creating jobs in farming, processing, and distribution. These jobs provide a stable source of income for families, and help to build stronger and more resilient communities.
One of the key benefits of the GTS food security program is its focus on sustainability. GTS recognizes that sustainable development is essential for the long-term success of its projects, and has incorporated sustainability into every aspect of the program. This includes the use of renewable energy sources, the use of organic and sustainable farming techniques, and the establishment of local supply chains to reduce transportation emissions.
GTS's commitment to sustainability is reflected in its focus on environmental protection. The company is working to reduce the impact of its agriculture projects on local ecosystems, and to promote biodiversity and conservation. By integrating environmental protection into its food security projects, GTS is helping to ensure a better future for generations to come.
Overall, GTS's food security program is a significant step towards creating a more equitable and sustainable future for communities across Africa. By focusing on agriculture projects and agro-industry programs, GTS is providing a stable source of food, creating employment opportunities, and promoting sustainable development. Through its partnerships with local organizations and community leaders, GTS is empowering communities and fostering a sense of ownership over the program.
The impact of the program is already being felt in the communities where GTS operates. In Ghana, for example, the company has established a maize processing plant that has created jobs and boosted local incomes. In Liberia, GTS has supported the establishment of a community garden that is providing fresh produce to families in need.
About Gulf Technology Systems
GTS (Global Technology System) is an Israeli company that specializes in integrating Israeli high-tech technologies, countries and government bodies in the GCC's, in light of the new peace agreement and the normalization of relations between the countries.
The founder of GTS, Samuel Shay, also heads the Israel-United Arab Emirates Business Forum, whose main goal is to turn the warm political relations between the countries into business ties between GCC's and Israelis.
GTS provides creative ideas, the most advanced technologies in the world, and the best minds that have conceived them.
The leading technology company also provides training to locals who can operate the projects, while reducing dependence on foreign workers
GTS, currently operates on full-scale cooperation between Israel, GCC's and African countries for full tripartite activity between the countries.