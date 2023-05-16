Guide children in use of technology "Parents urged at commemoration of International Day of the Family"

Elizabeth Konadu-Boakye & Diana Mensah May - 16 - 2023 , 07:16

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has commemorated this year's International Day of the Family and urged parents and guardians to guide children in the use of technology to protect them from its negative consequences.

The sector Minister, Lariba Zuweira, said over the years, technology had become an integral part of the everyday life of individuals and families "from our smartphones to our computers and even our home appliances, all have been built to fit our busy daily schedules and to function effectively".

The minister’s speech was read on her behalf by her deputy, Francisca Oteng-Mensah.

The day, which was instituted by the UN, is celebrated every year on May 15 to promote awareness of issues that surround families, as well as increase knowledge of the processes that affect families, including social, demographic and economic factors.

This year’s celebration was on the theme: "Families and new technologies".

As part of the activities, there was a health walk within Teshie in Accra by some staff of the ministry, including schoolchildren and residents who created awareness of the importance of family life.

Significance

Despite the numerous advantages of technology, however, he said there was the need to understand the advantages and disadvantages of using it and also define its role in families in order that problems such as trafficking, kidnapping and murder, among others, would reduce.

She said the family, as a social institution, had contributed to the development of society through kinship, establishment of networks and marriages.

“The family is the bedrock of all social life and perpetuates society through socialisation and training of new members," Ms Zuwera said.

That, she explained, was the reason it was important to enhance awareness of new digital technologies and responsive measures to tackle the impact on family well-being.

Family cohesion

The Director of the Department of Social Welfare, Rev. Dr Comfort Asare, emphasised the role and significance of families, saying “the strength of a typical Ghanaian family can be likened to a household broom - individually fragile, but collectively unbreakable”.

She said such celebrations would be used to promote responsible parenthood, advocate children's rights and protection and foster family cohesion.

“It is crucial for families to remain united to ensure their survival and wellbeing,” the director added.

The Child Protection Specialist of UNICEF, Young Joo Lee, said stakeholders must commit themselves to their responsibilities towards the protection of children and families.

She said although the Internet offered great opportunities for children to communicate, access information and enjoy entertainment, there was the need to increase awareness of cyber security and online protection, including the improvement of institutional capacity to investigate and combat online child sexual abuse cases.