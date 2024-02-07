Advertisement

GRIDCo
GRIDCo

GRIDCo restores power after early morning disruption

GraphicOnline

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) experienced a brief disruption in power supply affecting regions in the north on February 7, 2024.

The outage occurred at 5:29 AM due to a tripped 330/161kV autotransformer at the Kintampo substation, impacting the Anwomaso-Kumasi Transmission Line and triggering a system-wide disturbance.

GRIDCo's swift response ensured full power restoration by 7:35 AM, minimizing inconvenience caused to customers in the affected regions. 

The company in a statement acknowledged the disruption and apologized for any difficulties it may have caused. It said it remained committed to providing reliable electricity throughout Ghana.

What Others Are Reading

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |