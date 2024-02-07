GRIDCo restores power after early morning disruption

GraphicOnline Feb - 07 - 2024 , 10:50

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) experienced a brief disruption in power supply affecting regions in the north on February 7, 2024.

The outage occurred at 5:29 AM due to a tripped 330/161kV autotransformer at the Kintampo substation, impacting the Anwomaso-Kumasi Transmission Line and triggering a system-wide disturbance.

GRIDCo's swift response ensured full power restoration by 7:35 AM, minimizing inconvenience caused to customers in the affected regions.

The company in a statement acknowledged the disruption and apologized for any difficulties it may have caused. It said it remained committed to providing reliable electricity throughout Ghana.