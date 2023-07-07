Graphic, UMB deepen partnership

Kester Aburam Korankye Jul - 07 - 2023 , 05:26

The Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and the Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) have committed to support the growth and sustainability of Ghanaian businesses and brands.

The two entities would also support each other to scale up and remain sustainable.

This came to light when the Managing Director of the GCGL, Ato Afful, led a delegation from the company to introduce the newly appointed Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey, to the management of the bank.

The GCGL team included the Director Marketing, Franklin Sowa and the Corporate Affairs Manager, Emmanuel Arthur.

Mr Afful said Graphic was committed to nurturing brands by sharing their positive stories to enhance their appeal to clients and customers.

He said the editorial policy of Graphic was to stay positive and not to dwell on noise that didn’t promote the interest of Ghanaian businesses.

“People think that as a news organisation, we may be looking for bad news to sell but we build businesses and we set the national agenda that brings Ghana together,” Mr Afful said.

He encouraged the management of UMB to stay closer to Graphic and engage with its editorial team to sell their stories.

Mr Afful explained that Graphic had built the capacity and reputation to sieve through the noise and present the realities to the public, hence the need to maintain relations with the company.

Again, Mr Afful noted that financial institutions such as UMB functioned better in an atmosphere of comfort and not noise and could count on Graphic to create that conducive atmosphere.

“Financial brands like comfort because money likes the atmosphere of comfort.

We will be able to help you navigate,” he said.

Ato Afful (5th from right), MD, Graphic Communications Group Limited, Nana Kwadwo Dwemoh Benneh (5th from left), Chief Executive Officer, UMB, with officials of UMB and GCGL after the meeting

Mr Afful introduced to the UMB management, some of the projects currently underway at the GCGL, including its ambitious digital archive unit to buttress the point.

Creating value

The Chief Executive Officer of the UMB, Nana Kwadwo Dwemoh Benneh, said the bank shared similar values as the GCGL as it was committed to the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

He said the bank had over the years, since its inception in 1972, built the capacity and skill useful for the growth of local businesses, especially SMEs.

“Because we are a local bank, we resonate with them,” he said.

Mr Benneh said the bank was also focused on digitisation and had developed a platform for fintechs that allowed companies to operate in the space without having to build their own infrastructure.

“As a bank, we are very focused on digitisation and have positioned ourselves as partners for fintechs, which have a solid banking platform and certifications but with us, they don’t need to build new infrastructure and share in the clients they bring,” he said.

Mr Benneh congratulated Mr Yartey on his appointment and pledged the bank's support to him.

The Head, Marketing, Communications and Customer Experience at the UMB, Kofi Safo Akyea, said Graphic was the most prestigious platform in the country, rubbing shoulders with other international media brands.

“We have been amazed with your product development over the past few years, “ Mr Akyea said.

Presentation

The two entities also exchanged gifts including branded souvenirs of both companies, as well as a copy of the GCGL’s Ghana Year Book.