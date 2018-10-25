Graphic tops 2018 GJA Awards nominations

The Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) has once again dominated the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards nominations, with 11 of its journalists having been nominated for
honour and recognition at the 23rd edition of the association’s awards ceremony scheduled for Saturday, October 27, 2018 .
The rest are
The list of the nominees was announced by the Chairperson of the Awards Committee of the
36 journalists
This year, 36 journalists out of 548 applications received by the Awards Committee were nominated for awards in the various categories.
Apart from those from the GCGL, the other nominees include
Others are Ms Rebecca Ekpe, Ms Peggy Ama Donkor, Nana Yaa Konadu, Mr Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Ms Alice Aryitey, Mr Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman, Ms Linda Tenyah Ayettey, Mr David Kodjo-Asinesi and Mr Samuel Adadi Akapule.
The rest are
Criteria
She was, however, quick to add that the committee was lenient in the selection process given that more than half of the applicants did not follow the laid-down procedures.
“The submission of entries was marred with unprofessionalism, especially with those that submitted broadcast works. Some of them were not
Media houses
Apart from the journalists, some media houses would also be awarded for showing excellence in their service delivery.
They are the GCGL, Metro TV, GTV, Citi FM, Hello FM, Obonu, GNA, Moonlight FM
The rest are Zaa FM, Radio Wa
Honorary awards
The GJA would also confer honorary
They are
Concerns
The committee also raised concerns over the quality of work submitted.
According to
The committee further expressed worry that the same trend of journalists won the awards, a situation they said diminished the competitiveness of the scheme.
“There is a recycling of award winners. The same old persons are always winning. Meanwhile, there are hundreds of radio stations and tens of newspapers in the country. We encourage more journalists to participate next time to make the awards much more competitive,”
President
For his part, the President of the GJA,
He urged all members of the