Graphic tops 2018 GJA Awards nominations

BY: Edward Acquah
FLASHBACK: Graphic swept eight GJA awards in 2017

The Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) has once again dominated the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards nominations, with 11 of its journalists having been nominated for honour and recognition at the 23rd edition of the association’s awards ceremony scheduled for Saturday, October 27, 2018.

The awardees from the GCGL are Ms Rebecca Quaicoe Duho, Ms Ama Amankwaah Baafi, Mr Moses Dotse Aklorbortu, Mr Emmanuel Adu Gyamerah, Mr Timothy Ngnenbe, Mr Seth J. Bokpe and Mr Suleiman Mustapha.

The rest are Mr Charles Andoh, Mr Severious Kale-Dery, Mr Gabriel Ahiabor and Ms Doreen Hammond.

The list of the nominees was announced by the Chairperson of the Awards Committee of the GJA, Dr Doris Dartey, at a press conference in Accra Thursday.

36 journalists


This year, 36 journalists out of 548 applications received by the Awards Committee were nominated for awards in the various categories.

Apart from those from the GCGL, the other nominees include Mr Bernard Avle, Mr Peter Quao Adator, Ms Portia Gabor, Mr Stanley Nii Blewu, Mr Seth Kwame Boateng, Mr Joseph Opoku Gakpo, Mr Joojo Cobinnah, Mr Ernest Manu and Mr David Andoh.

Others are Ms Rebecca Ekpe, Ms Peggy Ama Donkor, Nana Yaa Konadu, Mr Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Ms Alice Aryitey, Mr Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman, Ms Linda Tenyah Ayettey, Mr David Kodjo-Asinesi and Mr Samuel Adadi Akapule.

The rest are Mr Caesar Abagali, Mr Kwame Anum, Ms Joyce Danso, Grace Nana Esi Boateng, Mr Justice Adoboe, Mr Saddick Adams and Ms Jamila A. Okertchiri.

Criteria

Dr Dartey explained that the nominees were selected based on the accuracy, balance, fairness, relevance, thoroughness, among other qualities of their work.

She was, however, quick to add that the committee was lenient in the selection process given that more than half of the applicants did not follow the laid-down procedures.

“The submission of entries was marred with unprofessionalism, especially with those that submitted broadcast works. Some of them were not labelled and that gave us a tough time identifying who brought them. If we were very strict, the list of winners would have been very minimal,” Dr Dartey stated.

Media houses

Apart from the journalists, some media houses would also be awarded for showing excellence in their service delivery.

They are the GCGL, Metro TV, GTV, Citi FM, Hello FM, Obonu, GNA, Moonlight FM and Kekeli Radio.

The rest are Zaa FM, Radio Wa and the West End Radio.

Honorary awards

The GJA would also confer honorary wards on some personalities who have contributed immensely to the growth of the media industry.

They are Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Dr Samuel Amo Tobbin, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, Mr Kwasi Twum and Commissioner of Police (COP) Dr George A. Dampare.

Concerns

The committee also raised concerns over the quality of work submitted.

According to Dr Dartey, the committee observed that although some journalists had good story ideas, the final products were not worth rewarding.

The committee further expressed worry that the same trend of journalists won the awards, a situation they said diminished the competitiveness of the scheme.

“There is a recycling of award winners. The same old persons are always winning. Meanwhile, there are hundreds of radio stations and tens of newspapers in the country. We encourage more journalists to participate next time to make the awards much more competitive,” Dr Dartey said.

President

For his part, the President of the GJA, Mr Affail Monney, expressed appreciation to the committee for its dedication towards the success of the awards.

He urged all members of the GJA to show interest in the initiative that was targeted at acknowledging journalists and media houses who showed excellence in their service delivery.