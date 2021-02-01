Graphic MD’s mother laid to rest

The mother of the Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Mr Ato Afful, was last Saturday laid to rest at Asebu in the Central Region, after burial service at the Good Shepherd Methodist Church at Asebu.
Mrs Mary Aba Buabema Afful, who died in December 2020, was born at Asebu Amantsendo in the Central Region on December 31,1939.
Maame, as she was affectionately called, lived and worked with her mother, Maame Itsiahaba, in their family trading business, while her father, Papa Buabeng, was a chemist and chief from Gomoa Brofoyedur.
Stewardship
The Superintendent Minister of the Good Shepherd Methodist Church, Asebu Circuit, the Very Rev. Daniel K. Quansah, described as memorable Mrs Afful’s contributions to the church.
He said she joined the Women’s Fellowship, where her selfless love for the church and its activities could be seen in Methodist Hymn Book (MHB) 400, Stanza 6: “Take my love, my Lord, I pour, at Thy feet is treasure store, Take my self, and I will be ever, only, all for Thee”.
According to him, Mrs Afful had a close relationship with all manner of people and was also admired by all.
Tribute
Mr Afful paid glowing tribute to his mother, whose love and care, he said, extended to children from all walks of life.
“I cannot find clarity of words to describe what Maame meant to our family; what her calm composure, her support and hard work meant to our father and our family.
“Maame Aba Buabema was one of the quiet heroes whom we all have in our homes. They are not famous; their names are not in the newspapers, but each day they work hard to look after their families.
“They sacrifice for their children and grandchildren. They do not seek the limelight — all they try to do is the right thing. Maame didn’t act like she was better than anybody else, so we never even considered that an option. She lived by a doctrine of no fuss and no drama and was unimpressed by any form of opulence or hype,” he said.
“When daddy was a Minister of State and Member of Parliament, Maame stayed back and managed the constituency.
“Maame never complained about anything. What a gift she was! That’s what our Maame meant to us. It is her memory we are celebrating today.
“Maame’s work, dedication, sacrifice, forbearance and fortitude have made our way of life possible. We thank God for her life; that Maame was around to see what her dreams for me and my siblings had come to; that her life’s work would count for something,” Mr Afful further said.
Present to commiserate with the MD were some board members and management and staff of the GCGL, colleagues, friends and family members.
Officiating Clergy
The officiating clergy were the Rt Rev. Richardson Aboagye Andam, Bishop, Cape Coast Diocese; the Very Rev. John Kwame Owusu, Superintendent Minister; the Very Rev. Daniel K. Quansah and the Very Rev. Mrs Mary Hagan, Superintendent Minister, Methodist Church, Elmina.