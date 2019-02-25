GPHA senior staff union donates to orphanage

The Senior Staff Union of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has presented essentials including clothing, toiletries and food items to Becky’s Foundation, an orphanage at Senya Breku in the Central region.
The donation also included educational materials and a microwave oven.
The donation was done in collaboration with Global Streets Foundation an organization dedicated to curbing streetism and empower unprivileged children reach their full potentials.
The Chairman of the GPHA, Mr John Aseeph said the union had decide to touch the lives of the underprivileged and by presenting the items to them.
Valentine for love
He indicated that the GPHA union chose Valentine’s day to make the donation and share love saying it was needful that the privileged in society committed a little bit more to helping put smiles on the faces of the less privileged especially on occasion such as the Valentine’s day.
The members later toured the facility and interacted with the children at the facility.
The Director of Becky’s Foundation, Mr Seth Aseidu expressed gratitude union for the gesture and expressed the hope that the donation was the beginning of a lasting relationship.
Support underprivileged
He entreated other benevolent organizations to emulate the gesture and come and support the facility noting that such display of love helped to build the children’s self esteem and encouraged them to reach for higher heights.