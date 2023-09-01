GPHA replaces workshop/winch house at New Takoradi

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has provided fishermen in New Takoradi in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis with a new workshop and office building to replace the old structure which was inside the Port of Takoradi.

The facility inside the port was destroyed to pave the way for the port expansion project, which included a bulk jetty, to save the fishermen from the stress they go through daily.

The new facility for the Ghana Inshore Fisheries Association (GIFA), which has a machine shop, mini conference room, motorised winch house and sanitary facility, would help the fishermen to work closer to the community where the fish is processed.

At the opening ceremony, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, said “Ghanaians rely heavily on fisheries for employment, income and nutrition.

It has been suggested that up to about 45 per cent of the workforce are directly or indirectly supported by fishing activities.”

He said it was also instructive to say that even though the sector remained very important to the nation, the coastal communities were still living in deprivation and so there was the need to improve the environment and enable those in the sector to benefit.

Mr Darko-Mensah said siting the facility in New Takoradi would also ensure the development of the fisheries sector in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

“This project is another manifestation of efforts by the GPHA to encourage the fisheries community/association to strive to provide every customer, large or small, with the service and commitment in ensuring the delivery of safe and sustainable seafood to our tables,” he stated.

He urged the community and GIFA to take good care of the facility and commended GPHA for replacing the workshop, which has now become a jetty, and urged them to do more and extend the existing breakwater at the landing beach.

The Director of the Port of Takoradi, Peter Amo-Bediako, commended the people for their understanding, stating that the community remained one of its important stakeholders.

The GPHA, he said, remained committed to the needs of all stakeholders and would ensure that there was always harmony.

The community members commended the initiative and called for more support for the shed, where mending and other community activities take place.