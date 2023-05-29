Govt to supply textbook-installed laptops to SHSs — Dr Bawumia

Alberto Mario Noretti May - 29 - 2023 , 06:24

The government will next academic year supply all senior high schools (SHSs) with laptop computers with in-built textbooks, the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said.

He said the initiative would save the country the colossal sum of money spent on printing textbooks, adding that it would also lead beneficiary students into the new world of data, modern systems and innovations.

Dr Bawumia was speaking at the 60th anniversary celebration of the E.P. SHS, Hohoe (HEPSS), in the Volta Region last Saturday on the theme: “HEPSS @ 60, Reflections on our journey and inspiring new directions, the role of stakeholders”.

Commendation

The Vice-President commended the school for its high academic standards and level of discipline over the decades, saying HEPSS was one of the best second cycle institutions in the country.

He also paid glowing tribute to the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG), for its immense contribution to education and civilisation in the country such as the establishment of HEPSS, which Dr Bawumia said had produced men and women of substance for the nation in the past 60 years.

He further commended the school’s cadet corps for their brilliant drills and display of gallantry, and pledged to personally take up the supply of their uniforms.

Free SHS policy

On the Free SHS policy, the Vice-President said since its inception, enrolment had increased from 800,000 to 1.4 million, saying it was a positive indication of an all-inclusive access to education.

In addition, he said, there was also a gender parity in the system, citing the case of HEPSS “which has 1,491 boys and 1,878 girls”.

Dr Bawumia said infrastructural development in SHSs was high on the agenda of the government to enable more students to access quality education.

He advised the students to study diligently towards a brighter future, saying “if you aim high and put your minds to it, you will achieve your goals”.

The Vice-President donated GH¢50,000 to the school.

The Headmaster of the school, Franklin Amesimeku, said HEPSS, which was established in 1961 with 55 students, had grown to become one of the most iconic citadels of academic learning “in our part of the world”.

He said discipline was a core value of the school and that out of the 928 candidates it presented for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2022, 865 had between aggregates seven and 24, qualifying them to various tertiary institutions.

“And those who got grades 25 to 30 can equally further their education because they passed in all the core subjects,” the headmaster added.

He, however, appealed to the government and other stakeholders to help address the age-long problem of acute water shortage in the school, including the construction of dormitories and other infrastructural projects.

The school prefect, Kwesi Prosper Attara, also expressed concern over inadequate furniture in the classrooms, which he said compelled students to sit in pairs on mono desks during lessons.

At the dining halls, Master Attara said students were forced to eat in turns due to the lack of furniture.

The event was graced by the Paramount Chief of Gbi, Togbega Gabusu VII.