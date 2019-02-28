Government to investigate unedited footage of Anas documentary

The government will investigate the raw, unedited footage of a documentary produced by Tiger Eye PI on alleged corrupt acts in the fight against illegal mining (
galamsey) before it decides on the fate of persons implicated in the exposé .
Oppong Nkrumah also addressed the alleged secret recording of National Democratic Congress (NDC) chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo at a said meeting during which voices are heard in a clandestine plot to create insecurity in the country. According to Oppong Nkrumah,
On the Anas
"Government will have the said tapes properly investigated using the raw unedited footage.
"If any persons are found to have solicited monies or taken bribes to bend rules the necessary action will be taken".
In the documentary produced by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, a Presidential staffer and Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Mr Charles Cromwell Bissue, emerged the highest-profile individual allegedly working against Ghana's efforts to combat
Bissue allegedly facilitated for a company seeking to circumvent laid down processes to be given clearance for its mining operations.
Read the statement in full below:
MINISTER’S PRESS BRIEFING- 28/02/19
ADDRESSED BY KOJO OPPONG NKRUMAH (MP)
VENUE: MINISTER’S CONFERENCE ROOM
Good morning and thank you for attending this briefing.
This morning we have two topics…..
1. GOVERNMENT TAKES SERIOUSLY ALLEGED CONSPIRACY TO CREATE INSECURITY
2. GOVERNMENT WELCOMES SUPPORT TO WIN FIGHT AGAINST ILLEGAL / IRRESPONSIBLE SMALL SCALE MINING
GOVERNMENT TAKES SERIOUSLY ALLEGED CONSPIRACY TO CREATE INSECURITY
The Government of Ghana takes notice of accusations by a political party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the government has bugged the offices of the said party and doctored a tape recording of a meeting of its leadership which tape appears to show the leadership of the said party conspiring to create insecurity in the country.
For the avoidance of doubt the Government responds as follows:
1. The Government of Ghana as a matter of Policy and practice does not bug the offices or homes of political parties and their leadership. Indeed it is not the Policy or practice of Government to illegally interfere with the privacy or communication of persons or organizations in Ghana.
To do so will be an infringement on the constitutional provisions of privacy.
The practice of accusing the state and seeking to portray to the global community of democratic watchers that the state is involved in some illegality is unpatriotic and has the potential to undermine the growing respect that Ghana has for its resilient democracy and respect for rule of law.
2. Whilst President Akufo-Addo’s administration cannot speak for past administrations, including the immediate past NDC administration, this administration does not and has not bugged offices of Political parties, its key actors, individuals or organizations for that matter.
3. Without prejudice to the admission of the tape and its contents by Officials of the party including Deputy Organizer Kwaku Boahen and others, The Ghana Police Service has commenced an investigation to determine for itself the level of seriousness that ought to be attached to the said recording. It is our understanding that The Police investigation will also determine whether or not indeed the leaders of the said party in a conspiracy to commit acts to cause insecurity within the Ghanaian jurisdiction.
All must support this investigation preferably done with the support of the necessary international acoustic analysts to determine the validity, identities and the level of seriousness to be attached to the alleged conspiracy.
Matters of security are key to the cohesion and stability of the state and therefore must be handled with the highest level of seriousness at all times and Government urges the security agencies to do so in this incident as well.
4. The alleged conspiracy, if true, puts at risk politically exposed persons, families and associates of the ruling party, women and children in Ghana.
It also puts at risk state organizations such as
5.
To this end,
The government urges all stakeholders of our democracy to seriously take a dim view of acts that have the potential to undermine the nation’s democracy. Leadership from across the Political and civil society landscape should as a matter of urgency take a keen interest in
GOVERNMENT WELCOMES SUPPORT TO WIN FIGHT AGAINST ILLEGAL / IRRESPONSIBLE SMALL SCALE MINING
Government welcomes any efforts aimed at assisting it
If any persons are found to have solicited monies or taken bribes to bend rules the necessary action will be taken.