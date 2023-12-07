Government releases funds for National Service allowance arrears

GraphicOnline Dec - 07 - 2023 , 14:25

National Service Scheme (NSS) personnel who recently completed their mandatory service can rejoice as the government has released funds for the payment of allowance arrears.

This was announced by the NSS Management in a press release dated December 7, 2023.

The statement revealed that the arrears covering January 2023 to May 2023 will be paid by the end of Friday, December 8, 2023.

Additionally, the NSS assured service personnel that the allowances for June 2023 and October 2023 will also be paid soon.

Expressing gratitude for the patience shown by the service personnel, the NSS Management emphasized their commitment to processing the remaining allowances as quickly as possible.

This announcement comes as a welcome relief for the 115,240 national service personnel who were posted to undertake their mandatory service.

Read the entire release below;

National Service Scheme

Corporate Affairs Directorate

(Head Office)

Thursday, December 7, 2023.

PRESS RELEASE

PAYMENT OF ARREARS ON SERVICE PERSONNEL ALLOWANCES

1. The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) wishes to announce for the information of National Service Personnel (NSP) who just completed their one-year mandatory national service, that government has released funds for the payment of arrears on their allowances covering January, 2023 to May, 2023.

2. The arrears would therefore be paid by the close of Friday, December 8, 2023.

3. Management further wishes to inform the NSP that the arrears for June, 2023 and allowances for October, 2023 would also be paid subsequently.

4. Management wishes to commend service personnel for their patience regarding the delayed payment of these allowances and wishes to assure them that everything possible is being done to have the rest of their allowances duly paid to them.

Thank you.

Signed

OSEI ASSIBEY ANTWI

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR