Government reduces 2025 Hajj fare and increases quota by 1,000 pilgrims

Mohammed Ali Feb - 05 - 2025 , 13:17 2 minutes read

The Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim, has announced that the 2025 Hajj fare has been set at GH₵62,000 (approximately $4,130).

In a series of Facebook posts on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, she also disclosed that Ghana’s Hajj quota has been increased to 5,000 pilgrims, an increment of 1,000 from the previous year.

This development follows President John Dramani Mahama’s campaign promise to reduce Hajj fares.

During the 2024 election campaign, he assured the Muslim community of a reduction and engaged with Muslim leaders to discuss concerns over the cost of the pilgrimage.

He recently reiterated this commitment recently in an address at the National Mosque, saying, “We intend to keep our promise to the Muslim community… one of which was that we’ll reduce Hajj fees drastically.”

Over the years, the cost of Hajj in Ghana has varied. In 2023, pilgrims paid approximately GH₵75,000.

The 2024 fare was maintained at the same amount, equivalent to around $6,500. In Côte d’Ivoire, pilgrims paid approximately $5,500 for the 2024 Hajj, with the same fee maintained for 2025.

She further disclosed that despite the reduction, the current administration has inherited an outstanding Hajj debt of over $5.4 million.

The increase in the Hajj quota and the lower fares are expected to impact many Ghanaian Muslims planning to undertake the pilgrimage.

Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, is a religious obligation for Muslims who are financially and physically capable.