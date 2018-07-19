Gov’t imposes tax on luxury vehicles

The Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori Atta has announced the introduction of luxury vehicle import tax
.
Follow @Graphicgh
Reading the mid-year budget review to Parliament, the Finance Minister said “on the under-performance for the first five months of 2018, we will end the year with an estimated deficit of 4.9 percent of GDP compared to the programmed target of 4.5 per cent, resulting in a fiscal gap of GHc870 million, unless we immediately implement some fiscal measures; intensive tax compliance measures, New revenue measures, Intensive Conversion of
The Finance Minister also stated that government intends to intensify tax compliance measures to make sure that they collect all taxes due the state.
Read also: Minority brands Ofori-Atta 'Minister of Loans'
He explained the measures was to ensure that the country meets its fiscal deficit target of 4.5 percent and ensure that the country exit the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.
"We are converting the National Health Insurance of 2.5 percent to a strict levy of 2.5 percent.
"
Related: All eyes on Finance Minister as he presents mid-year budget review today
...more to follow soon.