Good News Theological Seminary graduates 50

Emmanuel Bonney Aug - 22 - 2023 , 11:33

Good News Theological Seminary (GNTS), formerly known as Good News Theological College and Seminary, has held its first post COVID graduation with the presentation of certificates to 50 students who studied various programmes in the institution.

Thirteen of the students pursued Bachelor of Theology programme, 13 others, Diploma in Pastoral Ministry Programme, and then 24 others went through the Certificate in Pastoral Ministry programme.

The event which was held recently was on the theme: Being a Faithful Servant of Christ in an Ever-evolving and Dynamic Society”.

Awards

During the event, students who distinguished themselves in various fields were presented with special awards.

Addressing the occasion, the President of the Good News Theological Seminary, Rev.Professor Thomas A. Oduro, said the seminary had recently published a 566-page book titled History of African Independent Churches.

He indicated that the book contained two biographies and 15 histories, beliefs and practices of some African independent churches written by students.

He encouraged all those who wanted to know more about African Independent Churches to purchase copies from the seminary and other platforms.

Prof. Oduro went further to mention some projections for the seminary in the ensuing years and asked for support from all well-wishers to help them become a reality.

Some of the projections, he mentioned, were funds to complete a staff duplex, which is the only building that needs completion on the campus, set up a research fund, set up the centre for AIC (African Instituted Church) studies and funds to buy metal shelves to shelf piled up books at the seminary’s main library.

Election

He informed the gathering of the election of His Eminence, the Most Rev. Dr Daniel Okoh, as the president of the Christian Association of Nigeria, an ecumenical body of Christians.

The Guest Speaker, Rev. Prof. Eric Nii B. Anum, said the theme for the ceremony, which was in line with the mission statement of the Seminary was very relevant for the present times.

He emphasised the fact that societies required not just leaders but leaders who were faithful servant leaders.

He specifically mentioned that there were only two types of leaders, and the graduates could be either one.

According to him, they could either be “faithful or faithless leaders, genuine or fake, faultless or faulty, true and false, accepted or forsaken leaders.”

He, therefore, urged the graduates to do self-evaluation in order to situate themselves within the description that best suits them.

He concluded with about eight recommended actions that would position graduates for success in their various endeavours.

He, therefore, urged them to do the following faithfully in their communities: