GOIL donates pickup, tractor to Prisons Service

GOIL Plc. has donated two brand new vehicles valued at GH¢700,000 to the Ghana Prisons Service to enhance the activities of the service.
The vehicles, made up a double cabin Toyota pick-up and a Massey Ferguson tractor, were donated to the service following a request to GOIL to support its operations.
Running of service
Making the presentation, the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of GOIL, Kwame Osei Prempeh, said GOIL was happy to have made the donation.
He said the tractor and pick-up would assist in the day-to-day running of the organisation and also support its agricultural activities
Mr Prempeh acknowledged the Ghana Prisons Service as a functional body contributing immensely to security in the country, and therefore worthy of GOIL's support
Gratitude
The Director General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Isaac Kofi Egyir, who received the donation, expressed gratitude to GOIL for extending a helping hand to augment its operations.
At the presentation were other officials of GOIL, including the Chief Finance Officer, Kwabena Adjei; the Head of Administration and Human Resource, Martins Olu-Davies; and the Head of Corporate Affairs, Marcus Deo Dake.