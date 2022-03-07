GOIL donates 100 beds to KATH

The Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) has donated 100 hospital beds worth GH¢480,000 to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.
The beds will improve the quality of service delivery at the hospital in terms of patients’ access to beds.
The Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Kwame Osei-Prempeh, said the company made a presentation every year to the less privileged in society as part of its corporate social responsibility and assisted institutions that provided critical services to society.
He said this year’s donation was to enable KATH to improve its bed requirement for in-patients.
He said it was disheartening to see patients being turned away by health facilities because there were no beds for them, and expressed the hope that the new beds would put KATH in a position to provide health care for more people.
Mr Osei-Prempeh said the government alone would not be able to provide the needs of institutions in the country, thus it behoved corporate Ghana to also assist.
Appreciation
The CEO of KATH, Dr Oheneba Owusu-Danso, expressed gratitude to GOIL for the gesture and said the company had been of immense help to the hospital, particularly during the COVID-19 outbreak when it donated personal protective equipment and a ventilator for the highly infectious unit.
He said KATH, per its strategic location, served as a referral centre for about 13 regions in the country and was therefore always under pressure.
He said the hospital would replace some of the old beds and reserve some of the mattresses for emergencies, stressing that “sometimes we are compelled to convert non-operational areas such as the corridors of the reception area into treatment areas”.
“So when we have reserve beds, they go a long way to make sure that every patient who comes here is received and given the optimum treatment they deserve,” he said.
Dr Owusu-Danso appealed to individuals and other organisations to continue to support the hospital.