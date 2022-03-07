Complement govt efforts towards children’s education

The Public Relations Officer for the Ghana National Association of Private Schools of the Abura Asebu Kwamankese (AAK) chapter in the Central Region, Mr Daniel Kwamena Essel, has urged parents to redouble their efforts in complementing government’s effort at providing quality and affordable education to Ghanaian children.
He said educating children to be responsible and competitive in the current global economy was a shared responsibility that should not be left at the doorstep of government alone.
Mr Essel was complementing the call by the visiting Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, on her call for parents not to shirk their responsibility and leave the training of their children to government exclusively.
Ms Mottley in her speech at the 65TH Independence Day celebration in Cape Coast underscored the importance of education as a major tool for unifying, enlightening and breaking boundaries for socio-economic progress.
Mr Essel said complementing government’s efforts towards education would not only improve educational standards but would go a long way to enhance national and socio-economic progress.
He added that the recent Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results were evident that many stakeholders had relegated their responsibilities to the government.
“Irrespective of the countless positive interventions by the government, the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service, the outcome of the results in the 2021 BECE could not meet parental and the general expectations”, he said.
Mr Essel continued that it was up to the public to check the realities on the ground and put in the right attitudes and measures to salvage the situation in the educational system before things totally fell apart.
He further appreciated the efforts of GNAPS for their meritorious efforts and contribution to educational delivery in the country.