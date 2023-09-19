GNPC CEO scoops top African leadership award

Daily Graphic Sep - 19 - 2023 , 16:39

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, has been adjudged the winner of the coveted Oil and Gas Industry Leadership Award for the year 2023.

He received the award at the just-ended 4th edition of the Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards (APSCA 2023) held in Kenya last Friday.

The award is given to top-performing executives, agencies, ministries, governors, mayors and civil servants who are driving value and transformation on the continent through innovation and sound leadership in the oil and gas sector.

In an added recognition of GNPC’s stellar contribution to economic growth, empowering people and the building of communities, the GNPC Foundation also emerged as the winner of the Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Award.

The awards ceremony was held on the theme: “Towards a digital, Green & Resilient Economy; The role of public sector”.

The APSCA 2023 took place on the sidelines of the Africa Climate Week in Nairobi, Kenya; bringing together ministers, business leaders, CEOs, and stakeholders in Africa’s public sector who discussed and shared insights on sustainable renewable energy, innovation and productivity and the role of technology in the public sector.

The conference also explored digital trends, government policies focusing on the digital economy and best practices that are transforming service delivery and shaping the next generation of public bodies across Africa.



Contribution

Mr. Danquah is leading Ghana’s determined efforts to contribute to meeting Africa’s energy needs amidst the growing global transition towards affordable and cleaner energy sources.

He is not only spearheading the continent’s commitment to a collaborative approach to tackling Africa’s energy challenges but also demonstrating social and environmental accountability in its corporate governance and sustainability strategies — a position that resonates with GNPC’s vision.



Profile

Mr. Danquah's latest win hands him a second unveiling of this kind after he was named CEO of the Year in the Upstream Petroleum Sector at the 7th Ghana CEOs Summit earlier this year.

This underscores his exceptional leadership, professionalism, achievements and excellent business practices in his stewardship of Ghana’s national oil company, which now has its sight firmly set on expanding the country’s hydrocarbon reserves with the Volta Ian Basin Project offering a key prospect.

Through the leadership of Mr. Danquah, the corporation has sustained the designing and implementation of tailored intervention programmers aimed at ameliorating the environmental, social and economic impact of its activities within its production enclave and beyond.

This attests further to its commitment to good corporate governance and sustainability.