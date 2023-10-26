UG launches Internship Policy for students, graduates

Beatrice Laryea Oct - 26 - 2023 , 07:25

The University of Ghana (UG) has launched its Internship Policy, Strategy and Implementation Framework to institutionalise internship programmes, formalise internship arrangements with partners to integrate and prioritise internship activities in units.

The 76-page booklet provides a structured and formal guide for internship programmes in UG that will effectively assist students and graduates to realise and fulfil their potential by reducing the disparity between skills and labour demands, thereby boosting their confidence in order to promote employment among UG graduates.

The Internship Policy which was launched last Tuesday at the Great Hall also provided a clear understanding of each player’s needs and objectives, realistic expectations and regular interactions with the parties involved to ultimately ensure the success of internship programmes.

The event brought together dignitaries who included the Chairperson of the University Council and a former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Sophia A. B. Akuffo, the Vice- Chancellor, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, the acting Head of Civil Service Ghana, Dr Evans Aggrey-Darko, the Dean of the University of Ghana Business School and Chairman of the Internship Policy Drafting Committee, Prof. Justice Bawole, Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Dr Bright Wereko Brobbey and some provosts and heads of colleges.

Building strong network

Justice Akuffo said she was confident that the management of the university would ensure the full implementation of the policy to achieve the desired results.

She encouraged the students to be intentional about applying themselves to their place of internship while learning technical and interpersonal soft skills to enable them to excel.

“Build strong networks and build yourself so well that you will be unforgettable. The job market is really tough. It is my expectation that all students of the university will take advantage and be guided by this internship policy,” she said.

She commended the drafting committee for working tirelessly to enable the university to embark on a transformative internship journey.

Prof. Appiah Amfo, for her part, said the introduction of the policy reflected the university’s commitment to prepare students not just for academic success but for real-world challenges.

She mentioned that there had been a number of gaps in the organisation of internships over the years, notably “the absence of comprehensive records documenting the extent and duration of internship programmes.

She said this lack of documentation had made it challenging for them to document the value of internships in the holistic development of students and the business value internships brought to the university.

“The overarching goal of introducing this structured and formal Internship Policy, Strategy and Implementation Framework at the University of Ghana is to empower our students and graduates.’’

Significance

For his part, Dr Aggrey-Darko said the significance of internship programmes could not be overemphasised in an age characterised by prompt technological progress, advancing industries and the constantly changing workforce demands.

He was of the view that the policy underscored a deep and reflective recognition that a mere degree was insufficient to thrive in today's fiercely competitive job market.

Taking lead

In a speech read on his behalf by his deputy, the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, commended the UG for pioneering the introduction of the internship policy in Ghana.

He said the development of the policy could not have come at a better time than now considering public perception about internship in general.