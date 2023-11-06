Ridge Church School donates to 3 institutions

Elizabeth Konadu-Boakye Nov - 06 - 2023 , 06:40

The Ridge Church School (RCS) has donated proceeds from its annual harvest to three institutions.

The beneficiary institutions are the Children's Department of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, the Senior Correctional Institute and the Accra Rehabilitation Centre.

At a service held on the school premises last Friday, the school donated items such as groceries, fruits, toiletries, among many others, as well as cash.

Service

The harvest and thanksgiving service saw the learners present their items of offering which were received by the prefects and management of the school.

There was also performances that stressed the importance of giving and reaching out to the vulnerable.

Inculcate generosity

The Headmistress of the school, Nana Ama Acheampomaa Badasu, said the donation and harvest was an annual event instituted by the school to inculcate in its learners the act of giving to the needy and vulnerable, which, she said, was one of the basic precepts of Christianity.

She added that the harvest and donation was done to also provide the opportunity for the learners to express their gratitude to God and the school.

"The purpose of our outreach, as a Christian school, is to appreciate the almighty God and give back to society what the Lord has blessed us with and we have been doing this since the advent of the school to inculcate the act of giving to the needy and the vulnerable," she said.

Multitude

The school's Chaplain, Rev. Laud Gyampoh, citing the bible story of Jesus feeding the five thousand, urged children to partner God just like the child in the story demonstrated and be kind to others.

He further charged the three institutions to give and distribute the items to the deserving multitude just as it was demonstrated in the good book so that they could gain its blessings.

“For what you're about to receive, you would only see the multiplication when it is distributed to the multitude.

Let the items get to those who need them so that we can receive the blessings that come with generosity," he said.

The Administrator of the Children's Health Department at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Sylvester Elikplim, expressed gratitude to the school's management and the parents for their kind gesture.

He added that the items would go a long way to make an impact on the lives of their patients.

The Superintendent of Prisons at the Accra Rehabilitation Centre, SOP Lydia Odei, also thanked the school for coming their way with such donations and pledged to distribute to the children as expected.