Kyebi-Ahweneasehene donates mosquito nets to flood victims

Nana Konadu Agyeman Nov - 09 - 2023 , 08:10

The Chief of Kyebi-Ahwenease, Barima Gyansi Korie, has donated 2,250 pieces of treated mosquito nets to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra to support victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The insecticide nets are meant to curb the spread of malaria in the affected communities.

The items, estimated at GH¢225,000 were designed by the Johns Hopkins University’s School of Public Health in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, and had been approved by the Food and Drugs Authority.

Handing over the materials to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, Barima Korie said he was making the donation on behalf of Korl Ahwenease Limited, a company he is a founder and Managing Director.

He said the gesture formed part of his company’s corporate social responsibility to mitigate the spread of malaria in Ghana, particularly among those affected by the spillage.

“We find the 37 Military Hospital to be strategically positioned to distribute the nets to the needy, especially those affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

“With the military being one of the lead healthcare providers on the ground in the affected communities, these nets are my little to support the disaster relief effort and to improve healthcare delivery,” Barima Korie said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the management of the hospital, the Commanding Officer of the 37 Military Hospital, Colonel Richard Mensah, expressed appreciation to Barima Korie for his support.

“These items have come at an opportune time as they will bring a huge relief to the flood victims,” he stated.