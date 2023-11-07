Fertiliser company supports flood victims in Volta Region

Daily Graphic Nov - 07 - 2023 , 10:02

A ferltiliser company has donated GH¢100,000 worth of relief items to flood victims of Mepe, Bator, Sogakope and its environs in the Volta Region.

The Managing Director of Ghana's leading import, distributor and marketer of quality fertilisers and inputs, BH-FERTAGRO Limited, Robert Kwabena Ayitey, partnered with musician EDEM's Goget'em Foundation to support the affected persons.

The gesture forms part of the company's corporate social responsibility and also in response to the tragedy caused by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam in the Volta Region.

Speaking in an interview after the presentation ceremony at Mepe, Mr Ayitey stated that, it was imperative to assist the flood victims, adding that the collaboration betwen his company and musician EDEM was laudable.

Concern

The General Manager of the company, Alex Kwame Donyinah, expressed concerns about how the affected people could come back to their daily livelihood without getting support from Corporate Ghana.

'As a leading agro company, we are ready to ensure we provide the needed support in terms of fertilisers and other farm inputs to ensure that these affected areas see growth and restoration in the tragedy they're facing now and we are prepared to work with the various community leaders to ensure that results are achieved' he stated.

Musician Edem who has been very instrumental in organising relief items to these affected areas expressed his gratitude to the company for taking such a step to support the affected persons.

He urged creatives to use their massive following to back institutions involved in such good deeds.

The paramount queenmother of Mepe Traditional Area, Mamaga Adzo Sreku IV and Mankrado, Mepe Traditional Area, Togbe Korsi Nego VI, who received the items on behalf of the affected victims, expressed gratitude to BH-FERTAGRO and Edem for coming to their aid in these hard times.