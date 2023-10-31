Economy will bounce back - President assures nation

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Oct - 31 - 2023 , 05:35

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given an assurance that the country's economy will bounce back before he leaves office on January 7, 2025.

He said since he assumed office some six years ago, his goal had been to improve the well-being of all citizens.

The President said the country was on track to achieving that objective when COVID-19 struck and reversed all the gains that had been made.

He said the situation had been exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war.

That notwithstanding, President Akufo-Addo said the government was determined to return the economy onto the path of growth.

The President gave the assurance at a Thanksgiving Mass to celebrate the golden jubilee of the St Cyprian Anglican Church in Kumasi last Sunday.

He said the government’s decision to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support formed part of measures to resuscitate the economy.

President Akufo-Addo said coupled with other prudent measures by the government, there was a systematic reduction in inflation which would lead to improvement in the cost of living, adding that "indeed, today we see clear signs of strong recovery of the economy".

Other measures include the expansion of the educational system, infrastructure development and improvement in agricultural productivity to guarantee food security.

President Akufo-Addo, however, urged the clergy to pray for him and the government for more wisdom, courage and strength to manage the affairs of the nation well to the benefit of all citizens.

Golden jubilee

The Mass to climax the 50th anniversary of the Kumasi Diocese of the Anglican Church was presided by the prelate of the diocese, Rt Rev. Oscar Amoah, and concelebrated by the Bishop of Mampong and Archbishop of the Internal Province of West Africa, Most Rev. Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, and Archbishop Emeritus, Most Rev. Prof. Daniel Yinkah Sarfo.

In his homily, Most Rev. Dr Ben-Smith paid tribute to his predecessors for laying the foundation that culminated in the growth of Anglicanism in the Ashanti Region.

As part of the anniversary celebration, the diocese is building a retreat centre at Nkawi, the first floor of which President Akufo-Addo pledged to build.

Appreciation

The church also presented citations to President Nana Akufo-Addo, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and a former Bishop of the diocese, Most Rev. Prof. Daniel Yinkah Sarfo, for their contribution to the growth and development of the church in the region.