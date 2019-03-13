Kofi Nti, other commissioners still at post - GRA

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has debunked media reports that its Commissioner-General and two other commissioners have been fired by President Akufo-Addo.
A media report on Tuesday said the Commissioner General, Mr Emmanuel Kofi Nti, was dismissed alongside Mr Isaac Crentsil, commissioner for customs and Kwasi Asante Gyimah in charge of domestic tax.
But a press release signed by the Assistant Commissioner of Communication and Public Affairs, Mr. Kwasi Bobie- Ansah, said “the publication does not reflect the situation on the ground, lacking factual basis because the Commissioner-General and all his Commissioners are still at post and carrying out their normal duties of ensuring the maximization of revenue for national development”.
GRA has therefore urged the media to desist from publishing such stories since such misleading publications affect the morale of staff and have negative impact on revenue mobilisation.
GRA – NO CHANGES IN TOP MANAGEMENT
The attention of the Management of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been drawn to a publication in the ‘Daily Statesman’ of Tuesday 12th March, 2019 with a banner headline “BIG CHANGES AT GRA, Commissioner-General, Two Commissioners Out”. The publication sought to create the erroneous impression that the Commissioner-General and two of his Commissioners have been “cleared from office”.
Management of GRA wishes to state that the publication does not reflect the situation on the ground. The publication has no factual basis because the Commissioner-General and all his Commissioners are still at post and carrying out their normal duties of ensuring the maximization of revenue for national development.
Management of GRA wishes to advise the media that such misleading publications affect the morale of staff and have negative impact on revenue mobilisation. It is therefore important for the media to be circumspect in their reportage of such sensitive issues.
We wish to emphasise that Top Management and staff of the Authority are focused on achieving the 2019 revenue target. Therefore, such publications which distract attention should be avoided.
SIGNED
KWASI BOBIE-ANSAH
ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER
COMMUNICATION & PUBLIC AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT