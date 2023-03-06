Ghanaians in Liberia Commemorate 66th Independence with Charity

Francis G. Boayue Mar - 06 - 2023 , 09:47

Ghanaians living in Liberia and the Ghana Embassy in Liberia, as part of activities to commemorate Ghana's 66th Independence Day celebration on March 6, donated items to underprivileged Liberian children in Paynesville over the weekend.

The items, including bags of rice, boxes of made in Ghana chocolate, soft drinks, washing and bath soaps, sweets, a cake decorated in Ghana colours were donated to the Rescue for Abandoned and Children in Hardship (REACH), which is run by Madam Nesuah Beyan Livingston in Nickley Town Community, Jacob Town.

Francis G. Boayue reports from Monrovia that the Ghanaian Ambassador to Liberia, Kwabena Okubi-Appiah, speaking on behalf of all Ghanaians residing in Liberia, expressed joy in celebrating Ghana's Independence with the children of Liberia.

Ambassador Okubi-Appiah used the occasion to motivate the children to cultivate the role of being emerging leaders for Liberia and Africa at large.

He called on them to "never lose hope and [to remember that] there is a brighter future for the children of Africa because the leaders of today have already begun to lay the foundation for their future."

He, however, urged the children to take their lessons seriously, be disciplined, and always learn to respect those who are older than them, which will guide them for good leadership in the not-too-distant future.

Madam Ne-Suah Beyan Livingstone, receiving the items, lauded all Ghanaians residing in Liberia, mainly Eric Ellington Agyedenah who is the organiser of the programme, for always taking concrete steps in the last three years to identify with her organisation through her regular Saturday feeding programme for children whose parents cannot afford daily meals to come and have a plate of rice every weekend.

The president of the Association of Ghanaian Professionals in Liberia, George Idun-Sam graced the occasion.

Mr. Eric Ellington Agyedenah, the initiator and also the dream bearer of the donation, said his interest in catering for the wellbeing of children is backed by his passion for children and expressed excitement about having the Ghanaian Ambassador on board this year.

He said that since 2020, he has made it his duty to reach out to less fortunate children in celebration of Ghana's independence.