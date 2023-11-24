Ghanaian rice production expert receives food security award

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Nov - 24 - 2023 , 07:15

Celebrated Ghanaian rice production expert and policy advisor, Mr Abraham Dwuma Odoom, has been honoured for his contribution to food security in Africa.

He was honoured last Wednesday at 2023 edition of the Africa Agribusiness Excellence and Leadership Awards held at the International Conference Centre in Accra.

The Africa Agribusiness Excellence and Leadership Awards is a prestigious awards programme that seeks to recognise and reward excellence and leadership across the agribusiness value chain, food systems and agro industry ecosystem in Africa.

The awards showcase and recognise individuals, agribusinesses and institutions that play significant roles in the growth and development of the agribusiness sector, while recognising the key functions within the areas that promote growth and sustainability.

The awards scheme brings together players in Africa’s agro food systems and the agribusiness industry, policy makers, and financial institutions, agric technology industry and development partners to recognise achievements from local and international companies involved in promoting the development of the agribusiness sector in Africa.

The awardees are assessed based on their contributions to the development of the African agricultural sector as well as their initiatives in the promotion of food security in the African continent.

Mr Odoom who once represented the Twifo Atti Morkwa Constituency in the Seventh Parliament, has been nrecognised as one of the key architects behind Nigeria’s successes in rice production in 2021.

He also played a significant role in major initiatives in Ghana’s cocoa sector, including Cocoa Hi-tech, Coco Abrabopa and Cocoa Mass Spraying exercise in Ghana.

Mr Odoom also contributed significantly to the Ghanaian agricultural sector during the government of President John Agyekum Kufour.