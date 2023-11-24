Military Academy presents medical equipment to hospital

By Diana Mensah Nov - 24 - 2023 , 07:13

The Ghana Military Academy Regular Career Course (RCC) Intake 32 has presented medical equipment worth GH¢300,000 to the 37 Military Hospital.

The items include portable ventilators, two contec cardiac monitors, an oxygen concentrator, digital thermometers, blood glucose test strips, a blood glucose meter, compressor nebuliser, contec mesh nebuliser and pulse oximeters.

Others are hospital beds, wheelchairs, weighing scales, contec perfusor pumps, hospital beds, hospital bed mattresses trolley for cardiac monitors and manual sphygmomanometers.

The donation formed part of the social intervention activities of the RCC Intake 32 to commemorate its 30th anniversary celebration.

The gesture aims to augment the existing equipment and enhance the delivery of first-rate medical care to persons accessing health care at the hospital.

The equipment was procured through donations from institutions such as the Stanbic Bank, the GT Bank, SO Energy, John Moore, individuals and members of the RCC 32 association.

Rationale

The President of the RCC, Commodore Joseph Mensah-Larkai, said the gesture aimed to address some health concerns of women and children within their community, saying “this was in fulfilment of a social project pledge made last year”.

Commodore Mensah-Larkai said the association had embarked on the social project to make a difference in the lives of many and to support medical personnel to provide efficient health care.

As part of the purchasing agreement, he said the medical equipment had come with a year's warranty, servicing and training for the personnel who would use them.

Commodore Mensah-Larkai said the hospital had cared for and birthed many lives and continued to save lives with its available resources.

“As we age, this facility becomes even dearer to our hearts as it continues to offer care and support even in those stages beyond human capacity,” he said.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, who presented the equipment on behalf of the RCC Intake 32, appealed to other RCC intakes, institutions and organisations to emulate the gesture.

Vice Admiral Amoama urged the management of the hospital to utilise and maintain the equipment to ensure its longevity and optimum usage.

He emphasised that the collaboration between the hospital and the Ministry of Health had brought much support to the hospital, saying “but these days we are getting several pieces of equipment, including laundry equipment”.

The Vice Admiral expressed his appreciation to the sponsors, saying “it is gratifying that your kind deed would benefit all, especially members of the general public who access health care in this hospital.”

He entreated the RCC 32 to not relent on its assistance to the medical facility but to continue to help raise the standards of military health care in the facility.

Appreciation

The Commander of the 37 Military Hospital, Brigadier General Prosper Ayibor who received the items, thanked the association for its commitment and support to improve the health delivery system of the facility.

Brigadier Ayibor said the hospital would remain available and continue to care for all personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces and their families.

Brigadier Ayibor expressed appreciation to all individuals and groups who had contributed to the development of the facility.