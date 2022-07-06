Ghanaian High School dropout appeals for financial aid to fund education in US

Ghanaian High Hchool dropout, Felix Lanyo is appealing for financial aid to enable him pay his tuition fee at the Drexel University in the United States.
In June 22, 2021, Felix was awarded a scholarship letter with a tuition fee of $73,659 to pursue a Computer Science at the Drexel University.
However, the scholarship only covers 50 per cent of the fees, hence Felix needs $34,000.
Felix Lanyo dropped out of school at age fourteen due financial constraints and has been through difficulties in life which later ended him in a discipleship programme at a missionary rehab centre.
The chance to further his education almost looked like “a Catch-22” and Felix cannot look on to miss the opportunity of pursing his education at the Drexel University.
Felix Lanyo, is a youth Leader and Activist, Peace Advocate, Agriculturist, Humanitarian and Professional Digital Advertiser. Lanyo, a YALI Alumni, is poised in seeing transformation in people's lives.
Sponsors can send their support through his Ecobank account:
Account Name: Felix Lanyo
Account Number: 3441002215152
Swift Code: ECOCGHAC