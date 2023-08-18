Ghana Tourism Authority takes over the Tanoboase Sacred Grove for redevelopment

GraphicOnline Aug - 18 - 2023 , 12:43

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has announced the takeover of the Tanoboase Sacred Grove for redevelopment.

This marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to boost tourism development in the area and attract increased visitor interest.

In a brief ceremony held on at the Tanoboase Sacred Grove, the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, thanked the chiefs and people of Tanoboase for their cooperation and highlighted the importance of preserving cultural heritage sites like the Tanoboase Sacred Grove while embracing modernization and sustainable tourism practices.

He emphasized the critical role that such initiatives play in enhancing the nation's tourism sector and creating economic opportunities for local communities.

During the event, Mr. Agyeman also extended his sincere appreciation to the District Chief Executive, the Member of Parliament for the area, and all other stakeholders for their unwavering support and collaboration which Will make the project a reality.

The redevelopment of the Tanoboase Sacred Grove is expected to breathe new life into the site, making it a more appealing and accessible destination for both domestic and international visitors.

The GTA envisions that this project will contribute to an upsurge in tourism activities, stimulate economic growth, and provide opportunities for the local community to showcase their unique traditions and crafts.

The Authority will continue to work closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure that the project aligns with the GTA's mission of promoting Ghana as a premier travel destination, rich in cultural heritage and natural beauty.

Earlier in the week, the Authority had handed over the Salaga Slave Market in the Savanna Region and the Pikworo slave camp in the Upper East Region to contractors for development as part of the slave routes project.