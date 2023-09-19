Ghana Sumatra honoured at Agric awards

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Sep - 19 - 2023 , 19:07

Ghana Sumatra Limited, a subsidiary of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has been honoured at the 2023 Ghana Agriculture and Processing Awards in Accra.

The company, based at Kusi, near Kade, is the only institution in Ghana which produces and supplies quality germinated oil palm seedlings to oil palm growers for plantations and smallholders in the country and seven other African countries.

It received a certificate and a plaque, alongside awardees from seven other African countries.

The management of the company last Friday organised a durbar at Kusi to present the prestigious award to the workers and brief them on how it was honoured.

Speaking at the joyous ceremony, the General Manager of the company, Thomas Dakogre, commended the workers for their hard work that enabled the company to be honoured at the national level.

He, however, advised the workers not to relax but strive to work harder for the company to continue to win more laurels.

Mr Dakogre urged them to abide by the company's rules and regulations, quality and management standards in order to be recognised at the national level.

He stressed the need for the workers to be dedicated and committed to the company and also have respect for one another.

He expressed his gratitude to the board of directors, research team, the Kusi community and other stakeholders for their immense contribution which had resulted in the attainment of the national recognition.

On behalf of the workers, management and board of the company, Mr Dakogre gave an assurance that the company would continue to serve customers both in Ghana and abroad better.