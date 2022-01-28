Ghana's first private jet terminal opens today

The aviation wing of the McDan Group of Companies, McDan Aviation, will Friday inaugurate Ghana's first private jet terminal at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.
This follows the acquisition of a Fixed-Base Operator (FBO) licence from the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL).
The terminal is at the Terminal One of the KIA and it is expected to help Ghana position itself and open up to the world as it aims at becoming the preferred destination for business and investment.
In a telephone interview with the Daily Graphic Thursday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the McDan Group of Companies, Mr Daniel McKorley, said McDan Aviation would offer aircraft operators and middle-to-high-end businesses a secure and private alternative to the airport’s main terminal.
Opening up
According to Mr McKorley, Ghana was opening up to the world, hence the need to set another standard where businessmen and businesswomen would have the opportunity to do business with ease as far as travel was concerned, without compromising on security and safety.
He said the terminal also had the potential to boost business and tourism in Ghana by removing bottlenecks associated with travel to and from Ghana.
“The lounge of the private jet terminal has a conference room for people who want to have business meetings at the airport, without necessarily going into the city when they arrive. They get the business done and return on that same day and within hours,” he explained.
Services, jobs
Mr McKorley pointed out that the company would kickstart its commercial private jet services with three aeroplanes and one helicopter, while arrangements were in place for the acquisition of other aircraft, including a Challenger 604 Bombardier, a Gulfstream jet and helicopters, to offer air-ambulance medical, as well as domestic tourism.
He further disclosed that the commercial private jet service would offer direct employment to hundreds of Ghanaians when fully operational.
He said the company would also sub-let services such as the cleaning of its aircraft and terminals, as well as baggage handling, to other businesses, which would also create many indirect jobs.
“The McDan Commercial Private Jet Service will not only provide convenience for business people; it will also offer direct employment to over 400 Ghanaians when its operations begin,” the CEO indicated.
Expansion
Mr McKorley said McDan Aviation was also looking forward to expanding its private jet operations to other African countries.
He said his outfit was currently exploring partnerships to offer private jet services in Liberia, Senegal and Equatorial Guinea.