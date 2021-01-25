Ghana records 679 new COVID-19 cases, active cases 3,286

Ghana has recorded 679 new cases of the Coronavirus disease.
This brings the total number of active cases to 3,286; with 71 in severe condition, while 36 are critical.
The number of confirmed cases in the country as at Wednesday, January 20, stood at 60,794.
According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the number of recoveries or discharge stood at 57,141, while the total number of deaths is 367.
Ghana has since March 2020 conducted 735,234 COVID-19 tests.
The Kotoka International Airport has recorded 1,058 cases out of which 601 have recovered.