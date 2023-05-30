Ghana ranked 7th in UN peacekeeping operations

Juliet Akyaa Safo May - 30 - 2023 , 06:22

The United Nations (UN) has ranked Ghana seventh out of the 122 contributing countries in peacekeeping as of March this year.

The total number of peacekeepers deployed globally by the UN as of March this year was 76,712, comprising 70,257 males and 6,455 females.

Out of the total number of 6,455 women deployed, Ghana had 429 of them.

This makes Ghana the fourth highest in the world and second in Africa on women deployment.

In all, Ghana has so far deployed a total of 2,762 peacekeepers to various parts of the world.

UN Peacekeeping Day

The UN Resident Coordinator, Charles Abani, made this known during a flagraising and wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the 75th International Day of UN Peacekeepers on the theme: “Peace begins with me: 75 years of UN Peacekeeping” in Accra yesterday.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MFARI) at the forecourt of the State House in Accra yesterday.

Men and women who have dedicated their lives to upholding peace and security around the world and also contributed to peacekeeping were rewarded for their various contributions.

Tributes were also paid to fallen heroes who died in the course of peacekeeping operations.

A symbolic tree planting exercise was held to honour fallen peacekeepers globally.

Commendation

Mr Abani commended Ghana for her unwavering commitment since its first participation in the operations in the 1960s by providing soldiers, police officers and civilian personnel to numerous peacekeeping operations across the globe.

“Earlier this month, 700 Ghanaian peacekeepers, including 68 women were awarded the prestigious UN medal for their commitment to shaping a more peaceful and prosperous future for the peace of the world’s youngest nation,” he said.

Mr Abani also expressed appreciation to Captain Cecelia Erzuah who served as a peacekeeper with the UN Interim Security Forces in Abyei for receiving the 2022 UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award.

The award was for her advocacy role on gender equality and community engagement to address the peoples’ concerns.

According to Mr Abani, the dedication and sacrifices of peacekeepers could not be monetised due to the fact that some had paid a price with their lives in the course of peace under the UN flag.

“The legacy of these peacekeepers should inspire us to take action, recognising the fact that peace begins with you, me and us,” he added.

Mr Abani further said that attaining peace was the collective responsibility of everyone and not just the sole efforts of international organisations and governments.

He reaffirmed the UN's commitment to continue to be a reliable partner in the agenda for peacekeeping.

Support

The Deputy Minister of Defence, Kofi Amankwa-Manu, called for all hands on deck to support peacekeeping operations, provide the necessary resources and also empower peacekeepers with the tools they need to carry out their mission.

The Deputy Minister of the MFARI, Thomas Mbomba, said there was the need to strengthen partnership between the UN and regional and sub-regional bodies such as the AU and the European Union.

Mr Mbomba announced that Ghana would be hosting the upcoming Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference in December this year.