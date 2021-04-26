Ghana potential health tourism destination— Accra Medical Centre

The Chief Operating Officer of the Accra Medical Centre (AMC), Mr Moses Clocuh, says no patient would have to be flown outside Ghana for medical treatment when all pipeline projects of the AMC are put into service.
He has consequently projected a boost in health tourism in Ghana from the sub-region and beyond by 2030.
Mr Clocuh said this when a delegation from Stanbic Bank, led by the Chief Executive, Mr Kwamina Asomaning, visited the new 45-bed wing of the centre.
The facility, located at Ringway Estates, Osu, in Accra, has various amenities that go with the centre’s claim of an efficient customer-oriented healthcare provision.
Stanbic support
The project was financed with critical funding support from Stanbic Bank in line with the Standard Bank Group’s sustainable growth agenda through quality healthcare provision.
Mr Asomaning thanked AMC, which had been in existence since November 2011, for giving the bank the opportunity to be of service, adding that “the relation with Accra Medical Centre is on many fronts. It’s an important institution for many of us at the bank and in many other respects, serving as a healthcare provider for our staff and key corporate clients. At the same time, this relationship provides an opportunity for our ecosystem strategy to bank the suppliers, distributors and vendors of our key clients.
Filling void
“We started this business when we saw a void in healthcare provision in the country, and until that void is filled, we shall continue to innovate and forge ahead for excellence. I am very appreciative of the attention and support Stanbic offers AMC because that’s what fuels our growth ambitions,” Mr Clocuh said.
Outlining plans for the future, he said the current facility was just the phase one of three transformational pipeline projects aimed at propelling AMC to be the leading healthcare provider in Ghana by 2030.
He said the health centre had already engaged Stanbic in discussions for the second phase of the pipeline projects that would cater for critical care services, intensive care case management and oncology treatment.
By phase three, the centre expressed the hope to have a multi-speciality facility to complement the efforts of government to provide good health and well-being, and to improve the lives of the people of Ghana under the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations by the year 2030.