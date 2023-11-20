Ghana Police arrest "Aputuogya Gangsters" threatening harm in viral video

Kweku Zurek Nov - 20 - 2023 , 07:42

In a swift response to a widely circulated video on social media, the Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of two suspects, Kwame Sarpong and Ibrahim Mohammed, who were featured in a footage brandishing a machete and daggers while threatening harm to anyone resisting their robberies.

The Ghana Police Service in a statement said the individuals, self-identifying as the "Aputuogya Gangsters," were apprehended at their hideout in Aputuogya on November 19, 2023.

Aputuogya is near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region. It is on the Atonsu to Lake Bosomtwe road.

The suspects, Kwame Sarpong and Ibrahim Mohammed, are currently in police custody, actively participating in ongoing investigations.

The widely circulated video reveals a disturbing scene where the self-proclaimed "demons" wielded a cutlass and daggers, issuing explicit warnings.

Their threats included stabbing anyone who dared to resist their robbery attempts, creating an atmosphere of fear and concern among social media users who encountered the video.

With the suspects now in custody, the police are diligently conducting investigations to ascertain the full extent of their activities and any potential criminal network associated with the "Aputuogya Gangsters."