Northern Regional NHIA mobilises blood for emergencies

Mohammed Fugu Nov - 17 - 2023 , 07:54

The Northern Regional office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has mobilised 207 units of blood in an exercise to augment the bloodstock of the Regional Blood Bank.

The exercise attracted residents including staff of the of the authority in the Tamale metropolis and its environs to donate blood to save lives.

Dubbed: “20 years of Care, One Pint at a Time”, the exercise formed part of activities to mark the 20th anniversary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

It also served as a platform for the staff to connect with the community, promote deeper sense of unity and shared responsibility for public health.

Briefing the media on the sideline of the exercise last Wednesday, the Northern Regional Director of the NHIA, Issahaku A. Latif, indicated that the blood donation exercise formed part of the authority’s corporate social responsibility of giving back to society as it marked its 20th anniversary.

He said the exercise was being carried out at the premises of the Regional Library and the Vittin Senior High School, with more than 150 units of blood being targeted to stock the Regional Blood Bank for emergency cases.

He indicated that the authority was also using the opportunity to enrol new members, renew the subscription of existing members, as well as to sensitise the public to its activities.

The Director of Private Health Insurance Scheme at the NHIA, Hudu Issah, said the exercise had become necessary due to the frequent shortage of blood at the blood banks, adding that the demand for blood was more than the supply.

He said as the NHIA marked 20 years of existence and operations, it was embarking on digitisation to make the scheme more robust and efficient to clamp down on fraudulent activities and illegal charges.

He, however, urged the public to report service providers and individuals engaged in fraudulent acts to any of the NHIA offices for the necessary action in order to nip the act in the bud.