Zenith Bank donates laptops, desktops to 2 universities
Zenith Bank (Ghana) Ltd has donated 20 laptops to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and 10 desktop computers to the Ho Technical University (HTU).
The donation followed a long-standing relationship between the bank and the two institutions and formed part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility of giving back and impacting lives in the communities in which it operates.
The Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zenith Bank (Ghana) Ltd, Henry Onwuzurigbo, who led the delegation to donate to KNUST, said the gesture aligned with the bank’s commitment to advancing ICT education in educational institutions.
He said the initiative was anchored on the bank’s three pillars of people, technology and service, and a mission of continuing to invest in the best people, technology and environment.
Pledge
Mr Onwuzurigbo pledged to strengthen and foster an even more robust relationship with the university, emphasising that this commitment reflected the bank’s broader strategy of fostering educational partnerships to drive innovation and academic excellence.
He said by integrating advanced technological solutions and providing continuous support, the bank aimed to create a collaborative ecosystem that benefited both the institution and the broader community.
He said such partnerships were crucial for equipping the next generation with the skills and resources necessary to thrive in an increasingly digital world. “This initiative not only underscores the bank’s dedication to corporate social responsibility, but also its vision to be a catalyst for positive change in the education sector,” Mr Onwuzurigbo said.
The Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, Prof. Rita Dickson, said the donation from Zenith Bank was timely because it had come at a time when many students needed laptops to aid their learning.
“We have had many students apply for laptops on the school’s online request portal, and the students are waiting to have their requests honoured. So, this donation is very timely, and we would ensure that the students get these laptops for learning,” she said.
Support to HTU
At the Ho Technical University, Divisional Head of Zenith Bank Ghana, James Wiafe Akenten, who led the delegation to make the donation, reiterated the bank’s support towards the advancement of the university and Information Technology.
He cited other support extended to the university by the bank, including the bank’s existing awards scheme for the Best Graduating Student of the Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology, which, he said, was evidence of the bank's interest in aiding with the advancement of the university.
The Vice-Chancellor of HTU, Prof. Ben Q. Honyenuga, commended Zenith Bank's consistent support of the university. He said the bank’s support for the annual Best Graduating Student award at the institution’s congregation and the donation of the computers would ensure much stronger collaborations and mutually beneficial initiatives between the university and the bank.
The Vice-Chancellor assured the bank that the computers would benefit the student population. “The donated computers will immediately be deployed to the university’s E-library to enhance the existing library infrastructure,” he said.