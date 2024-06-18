Zenith Bank donates laptops, desktops to 2 universities

Zenith Bank (Ghana) Ltd has donated 20 laptops to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and 10 desktop computers to the Ho Technical University (HTU).

The donation followed a long-standing relationship between the bank and the two institutions and formed part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility of giving back and impacting lives in the communities in which it operates.

The Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zenith Bank (Ghana) Ltd, Henry Onwuzurigbo, who led the delegation to donate to KNUST, said the gesture aligned with the bank’s commitment to advancing ICT education in educational institutions.

He said the initiative was anchored on the bank’s three pillars of people, technology and service, and a mission of continuing to invest in the best people, technology and environment.

Mr Onwuzurigbo pledged to strengthen and foster an even more robust relationship with the university, emphasising that this commitment reflected the bank’s broader strategy of fostering educational partnerships to drive innovation and academic excellence.

He said by integrating advanced technological solutions and providing continuous support, the bank aimed to create a collaborative ecosystem that benefited both the institution and the broader community.

He said such partnerships were crucial for equipping the next generation with the skills and resources necessary to thrive in an increasingly digital world. “This initiative not only underscores the bank’s dedication to corporate social responsibility, but also its vision to be a catalyst for positive change in the education sector,” Mr Onwuzurigbo said.

The Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, Prof. Rita Dickson, said the donation from Zenith Bank was timely because it had come at a time when many students needed laptops to aid their learning.