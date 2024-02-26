Next article: Integrate HIV services with normal OPD services - By Augustina TawiahAIDS Control Programme to health facilities

Youth advised to develop digital skills

Daily Graphic Feb - 26 - 2024 , 04:42

The Head, Innovation and Product Development at GCB Bank, Mr Frank Addae-Aboagye, has urged the youth to develop their digital skills in order to get a competitive edge in the world.

According to him, the world was now ICT dominated and, therefore, irrespective of one’s interest, he or she ought to become well versed in ICT to stand out and succeed.

He gave the advice at the 17th edition of the Success Africa Summit which was held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) last Saturday.

The event was on the theme: “Embracing the Digital Economy: Opportunities for Young People”.

The Success Africa Summit is the flagship programme of the LEC Group which focuses on inspiring young people.

Through mentorship, conferences and coaching, participants are helped to achieve growth with practical lessons gained from people with success stories.

In his speech to the participants, he shared stories of his career progression, beginning with his educational and entrepreneurship journey.

Key among the stories he shared was the role digitisation played in enhancing his skills and competence which made him a valuable addition to the team responsible for GCB Bank’s newly recoded mobile app.

Using examples of the advancements made in today’s digital space, Mr Addae-Aboagye outlined how technology was revolutionising the world and urged the participants to gain some technological competence to set themselves apart.

“The future belongs to us.

Young people.

The next level is for us to take our place and define how we want to see our lives, nation, and world.”

Mr Addae-Aboagye also took the opportunity to educate participants on the features of GCB Bank’s newly recoded mobile app and encouraged them to download and use them.

The enhanced mobile banking app which was relaunched in December 2023, comes with unique features compared to any other banking app on the market.

The features of the newly recoded app allow you to perform unique functions including viewing account information, transfer of funds, loan requests, among others.

The app also allows instant account opening, account transfer, deposit and investment, school fees, DSTV, ECG and water bill payments. You can also view and request statements, standing orders, among several others.

Mr Addae-Aboagye further encouraged the youth not to cut corners but to trust the process and put in the work in order to be successful.

“Success is a long journey.

What I've seen is that a lot of us want to be successful overnight.

That's why many young guys are trapped in betting and other get rich quick scams.”