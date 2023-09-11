REGSEC sets up committee to probe Shama quarry explosion 

REGSEC sets up committee to probe Shama quarry explosion 

Getrude Ankah Nyavi

The Western Regional Security Council has set up a 9-member committee to investigate the cause of the explosion at a quarry site at Kobenandohkrom in the Shama District on Sunday dawn.

The explosion at the STA Addsam quarry, formerly Omini Quarry killed four persons and left many injured. 

Many night workers, believed to be Chinese and Ghanaian nationals, were burnt, while others, including the managing director (MD) of the company, are still missing.

Those who survived were rushed to the various hospitals in the district and Sekondi.

The Committee has three weeks to present findings and recommendations.

Read also:

Exploded quarry in Shama was operating illegally - Minerals Commission

Explosion rocks Shama - 4 Dead, managing director, others missing

Explosion at quarry site in Shama: 4 confirmed dead, many missing

News & Information you can trust.

Graphic Online, the digital news and media division of Graphic Communications Group Ltd, is Ghana’s largest, most credible, and oldest news provider, reaching millions of readers worldwide every day. GraphicOnline provides political,  business, entertainment, financial, national, and international news to audiences via desktop terminals and mobile apps.

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |