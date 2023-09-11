REGSEC sets up committee to probe Shama quarry explosion

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Sep - 11 - 2023 , 15:44

The Western Regional Security Council has set up a 9-member committee to investigate the cause of the explosion at a quarry site at Kobenandohkrom in the Shama District on Sunday dawn.

The explosion at the STA Addsam quarry, formerly Omini Quarry killed four persons and left many injured.

Many night workers, believed to be Chinese and Ghanaian nationals, were burnt, while others, including the managing director (MD) of the company, are still missing.

Those who survived were rushed to the various hospitals in the district and Sekondi.

The Committee has three weeks to present findings and recommendations.

Read also:

Exploded quarry in Shama was operating illegally - Minerals Commission

Explosion rocks Shama - 4 Dead, managing director, others missing

Explosion at quarry site in Shama: 4 confirmed dead, many missing