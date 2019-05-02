Workers Day marked in regions

Workers in the regions marked this year’s May Day Celebrations with a lot of excitement with some defying the early morning rains that hit the coast.
Some workers who had distinguished themselves in their work were awarded with various items including fridges, televisions and washing machines.
Vincent Amenuveve reports from Bolgatanga that hundreds of workers in the Upper East Region converged on the Jubilee Park for the celebration.
The workers, who were from 18 organised labour unions, earlier took to the streets of Bolgatanga carrying placards some of which read, “Report smugglers promptly", Political interference affects our structures" and “Government pay NEDCO its debts".
Addressing the workers, the Upper East Regional Minister, Ms Paulina Abayage, educated them on the various laws that established the Pension Scheme.
The Regional Secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Mr Augustine Adongo, observed that the current labour laws were not protective enough in terms of job, health, and income security hence they needed to be reviewed.
Cape coast
From Cape Coast, Shirley Asiedu-Addo reports that hundreds of workers in the Central Region defied the rains and gathered at the Cape Coast Sport Stadium to mark the day.
The Central Regional Secretary of the TUC, Ms Cynthia Aba Sam Ananoo, called for the bridging of disparities in conditions of work.
She further expressed worry about the meagre pensions being paid to pensioners which she stated had left many to live as destitute.
Ms Ananoo also called for the synchronising of the various schemes and for government to pay back all money taken from the pension schemes.
In his address, the Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamina Duncan, commended workers in the region for their hard work and urged them to keep it up to sustain the region’s socio-economic gains.
Ho
Workers in the Volta Region joined their colleagues nationwide to mark this year’s May Day celebrations with a march past, reports Mary Anane-Amponsah from Ho.
The acting Volta regional secretary of the TUC, Mrs Edith Abla Amenuvor Afewu, called on the government to renew the social contract that guaranteed adequate wages, universal access to pension and protection from discrimination and forced labour.
The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, commended the workers for being patriotic and industrious and exhibiting a high level of tolerance.
The TUC personality of the year 2019 for Volta Region was Madam Bertha Akosua Neglo.
Tamale
In Tamale, members of the various workers’ unions in the Northern Region embarked on a health walk through some principal streets in the metropolis and later converged on the Jubilee Park where they were addressed to mark this year's Workers Day celebration.
Samuel Duodu reports that the Northern Regional Minister, Mr Salifu Saeed, in his address, appealed to workers to accept postings to the region following the restoration of peace in Dagbon.
He pledged to channel the concerns of workers in the region to the government for redress and commended them for their hard work that had ensured growth and development in the region.
The Northern Regional Chairperson of the TUC, Ms Rebecca Yankson, called on the government to pay good salaries to workers to enable them to enjoy sustainable pensions when on retirement.
Kumasi
Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor reports from Kumasi that workers in the Kumasi metropolis thronged the Jubilee Park to march pass and observe the day.
They were clad in their various union T-Shirts and held placards to convey home some of their concerns.
As usual, the workers went on a procession around town before converging on the park where they were addressed by the Regional Secretary of the TUC, Mr Osman A. Abengo, and the Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei Mensah.
In his address, the Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, appealed to all to support the Regional Coordinating Council’s effort to return Kumasi to its former glory as the Garden City of West Africa.
For his part, Mr Osei Mensah, who read the President’s message to the workers, appealed to the youth to take advantage of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) and the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) programmes of the government to venture into agriculture and earn a living.
Wa
From Wa Emmanuel Modey reports that 18 workers, including five females, were presented with awards for their contribution towards the unity and development of the nation at the ceremony to mark the day.
Ms Gifty Abena Turkson, the Regional Industrial Relations Officer of Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), who emerged the overall best, received a television set and a certificate.
As early as 6:00 am, the workers marched through the principal streets of the town and later converged on the Wa Jubilee Park.
Addressing the workers, the Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, expressed concern over the non-existence of a pension scheme for the vast majority of people in the non-formal sector to enjoy sustainable pension when they could no more work.
He noted that in a region where most of the workers were farmers and petty traders, they stood to lose out when they grew old and called on the relevant bodies to take the necessary step to extend a pension scheme to them.
The Regional Secretary of the TUC, Mr George Kofi Mude, called on workers to work hard for enhanced productivity.