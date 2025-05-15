Next article: Gender-based NGOs call for peace in Bawku

Women urged to prioritise wellness, embrace aging with dignity

Diana Mensah May - 15 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

A specialist Maxillofacial Surgeon and a Public Health Advocate, Dr Oum-Kalsoum Zakaria Adam, has called on women, particularly mothers, to prioritise their own health and wellness, especially as they age.

Speaking at a special luncheon hosted by the office of the Vice-President to commemorate Mother’s day, Dr Zakaria Adam emphasised that selflessness should not come at the expense of self-care.

“Often, we mothers give so much of ourselves, but we forget to care for ourselves.

And wellness, I believe, should come first,” she said.

The luncheon held at the Jubilee house was a blend of warmth, appreciation and reflection as the team from the office of the Vice-President dined, laughed and listened to the stories of some remarkable women who had nurtured generations through love and sacrifice.

The session was to educate women around aging and mental health, and to encourage proactive care among women, especially those caring for others.

The “Four I’s” of Aging

Speaking around the “Four I’s” of aging—Immobility, Instability, Impaired Cognition and Incontinence, she offered an insight into how each affected older women and provided practical advice for managing them.

“Instability often begins with joint pain and unnoticed falls. But aging is a privilege; not everyone gets to grow old. So let’s embrace it and manage it wisely,” she said.

Dr Zakaria Adam educated women about cognitive decline, pelvic health issues post-childbirth, and the importance of regular eye check-ups to avoid falls.

Another key concern she addressed was social isolation, especially among elderly women whose children have moved away.

She said, “Don’t isolate yourself. Socialising is therapeutic”.

Lifestyle Changes

Dr Zakaria Adam said rather than focusing on medication, lifestyle modification was the best “treatment” for many age-related conditions.

She outlined a seven-point wellness plan that included regular exercise, reduced alcohol consumption, avoidance of smoking, a balanced diet, mental health awareness, proper hydration, and regular women’s health screenings.

“Exercise is essential—at least 30 minutes a day. If you don’t move, you rust,” Dr Zakaria Adam said.

She urged women to reduce alcohol intake and avoid smoking, stressing that the body’s tolerance declines with age.

Advertisement



Dr Zakaria Adam highlighted the importance of nutrition, urging them to incorporate fruits and vegetables in every meal.

“Water is life. Three litres a day keeps your body working and your mind clear,” she added.

Turning the spotlight on depression, Dr Zakaria Adam warned of the silent toll isolation and lifestyle changes can take on mental health, but reassured the public that “depression is treatable. Don’t suffer in silence.”

Regular Screening

Dr Zakaria Adam emphasised regular screening for cervical and breast cancer, stressing that early detection saves lives.

She encouraged monthly self-examinations, routine Pap smears, and comprehensive health checks at least twice a year.

“We must be conscious of our own health. Many of us forget to prioritise ourselves.

But we must,” Dr Zakaria Adam added.

“Aging is not a disease. It is a natural process. Understanding it helps us to preserve our health and independence,” she added.

To retired women, Dr Zakaria Adam said “retirement does not mean you are retarded. Not at all. You are full of wisdom and purpose.”