Women display value-added agricultural products

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Jul - 01 - 2024 , 09:57

An exhibition has been held to showcase value-added agricultural produce at New Abirem in the Birim North District in the Eastern Region last Tuesday.

Dubbed “Women in agribusiness” it was organised by the Agricultural Directorate of the district, where they displayed numerous products and beverages derived from farm produce, notably rice, plantain chips, honey, fruit juice, vegetable products among others, all well packaged and labelled.

Also on display were locally made detergents and varieties of drinks produced in the communities within the district. The fair attracted a number of visitors who purchased some of the products.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Remond Nana Damptey, led a team of officials including the New Juaben South Agricultural Director who represented the Regional Director, Hajia Habiba Yusif, to inspect the items on display.

Nana Damptey said although women were doing well in agriculture, they lacked financial assistance and assured them of support from the assembly. That, he indicated, would enable the women to improve on their agribusiness ventures.

He advised the women to maintain the standard of their production, saying producing substandard goods would not attract buyers.

The DCE assured the women of support from his outfit and gave an assurance that agricultural officers would periodically interact with them to teach them the best practices in agribusiness.

He was hopeful that more exhibitors would join the fray.

Forefront

For her part, the New Juaben South Municipal Agric Director, Tharzia Numeko Akwetey who represented the Regional Agric Director, Hajia Habiba Yusif, said women were always at the forefront of every venture including agribusiness and congratulated them in that respect.

She said although actual farming was done by men, it had been the women who processed the produce and asked more women to go into agribusiness, mostly processing of farm produce.

Hajia Habiba Yusif told the women in agribusiness to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to promote their products to boost the local economy of the area.

She described women in agribusiness as game-changers in society since their exploits helped to change the lives of people in communities.

Writer's email:[email protected]