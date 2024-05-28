Wisconsin Business School visits Ghana Stock Exchange

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie May - 28 - 2024 , 09:41

The Wisconsin Business School (WBS) of the Wisconsin International University College (WIUC), has visited the Ghana Stock Exchange where a practical lecture session was held for students on the practice of stock, selling and purchasing shares and raising bonds.

Advertisement

The visit and seminar session at the GSE was part of the private university’s effort to bridge the gap between the theories learnt in the classroom and the practical experiences at the stock exchange.

Twenty students took part in the field trip which was coordinated by the Dean of the WBS, Dr Bright Mawudor. Also in attendance were the Director of Internal Auditor of the WIUC, Martin Tetteh Samadji and the Faculty Officer of the WBS, Mavis Selorm Afewu.

Philosophy

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Dr Mawudor explained that the visit to the GSE formed part of the school's new philosophy to have their students visit and interact with officials of strategic institutions that are related to their programme of study.

"We have a philosophy at the WBS to relate what we teach in the classroom to what happens in the industry and commerce. The import of today's engagement is to let the students relate what we teach them to what happens in the industry," he said.

He added that although the students had learnt a lot in the classroom, there were still many things, including terms that could only be better grasped when they visit some institutions such as the GSE.

"There are some terms that we use in the classroom but they have seen it practically today. Certain things that were explained to us today, we could not relate with them in the classroom. In the classroom, the stock exchange looked like a rosy thing but practically, it is completely different," he said.

Dr Mawudor said the school had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Association of Ghana Industries to offer practical internship opportunities to their students to constantly help them relate the theory to the practice which is fundamental for their development into better professionals.



Experience

Sharing her experience at the GSE, the President of the WBS, Vanessa Esi Gand, said the lessons were educative and eye-opening as they showed students the risks and benefits of the stock market and how to apply them in life as business students.

She noted that “the insight about the stock market; how it works and runs, as well as our returns and expectations" were things she lacked a better understanding of before visiting the GSE.

This, she said, had been well addressed and she appealed for more of such experiences to expose them to the practical aspect of their work to prepare them for their chosen profession.