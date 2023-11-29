Wire Weaving supports Gt. Accra Farmers Day celebrations

A pioneer manufacturer of agro-industrial products, Wire Weaving Industries (Ghana) Limited, has presented a quantity of the company’s products worth GH¢20,000 to support this year’s Farmers and Fishermen Day celebration in the Greater Accra Region slated for tomorrow (Thursday, November 30).

The items comprised hexagonal wire netting, ultimate welded mesh, barbed wire, ultimate welded mesh, chain link fencing, Dadewa Nails.

They are to be presented as prizes to the deserving farmers and fishers.

National heroes

Leading a team from Wire Weaving to make the donation at the Greater Accra Regional Administration in Accra, the Human Resource Manager of the company, Abena Kumordzi-Agbodemegbe, described the farmers and fishermen as heroes who had to be celebrated always for their contribution to the national economy.

He said the donation was both a demonstration of the company’s commitment to the growth of the agro industry and a corporate social responsibility gesture.

“As the leading manufacturer of agro industrial products, we deem it an obligation to support such an initiative that goes to facilitate good crop production to feed the agro industry,” he said.

Mr Kumordzi-Agbodemegbe, who was accompanied by his deputy, Light Enyo Amedor, said the company had great interest in supporting all the efforts of those whose work contributed to national development, saying that apart from support from the annual Farmers Day celebration, it had also supported the Ghana Police Service by fencing some police stations to secure their premises and facilities which would help prevent encroachment on their lands.

Food sufficiency

Receiving the items, the Chief Director of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council, Lilian Baeka, said such a partnership with the private sector to honour deserving farmers and fishermen was key to making Ghana self-sufficient in food production.

Mrs Baeka, who was representing the Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, said she was even more impressed to learn that Wire Weaving Industries had been a major donor since the inception of the National Farmers and Fishermen Day, explaining that honouring hardworking farmers and fishermen would help to achieve the ultimate goal of food sufficiency in the country.

That, she said, would also support the second phase of the government’s Planting for Food and Jobs agriculture policy which was aimed at ensuring food security and employment.

Present to support the the Chief Director were officials at the RCC namely the Regional Economic Planning Director, Jemimah Lomotey; the Regional Coordinating Director, and the Public Relations Officer, Yaa Boahema Okyere.