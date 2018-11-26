Wire Weaving Industries supports Farmers’ Day

Wire Weaving Industries (Ghana) Limited, a manufacturer of agro-industrial products, has presented a quantity of the company’s products worth GH¢30,000 to support this year’s greater Accra farmers and fishermen’s day.
Celebration scheduled for December 7, 2018.
The national events marking the day will take place at Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale and will be on the theme: “Agriculture Moving Ghana Beyond Aid.”
This year’s events will promote all aspects of agriculture, including produce, material and equipment used in the sector.
Presenting the items, a representative of the company, Mr Abena Kumordzi, said the donation was in line with WWI’s longstanding support for the regional farmers and fishermen’s day celebration since its inception.
Mr Kumordzi added that Wire weaving products were manufactured to the highest international standards (ISO Certified), long lasting and affordable and took the opportunity to warn the general public against certain imitation on the local market.
He said, “WWI will continue to lead the way in producing best quality products for the agro, security and construction sector”.
The Chief Director of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council, Mr Ernest Nyagbe, who received the donation thanked the management of WWI, saying their contribution would help in motivating farmers and fisherman who fed all and produced materials for industry.
The items are made up of Hexonal wire netting, barbed wire, ultimate mesh, expended metal and furniture nails.
