Welcome to Liati-Wote - Tourists community in search of water

Alberto Mario Noretti May - 02 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

A total of 8,834 tourists visited the community of Liati-Wote in the Afadzato-South District in the Volta Region last year, bringing in GH¢142,047 in revenue.

The visitors included 7,358 Ghanaians and 1,476 foreigners from Germany, France, Australia, Netherlands, Columbia, USA and other parts of the world.

In 2023, the extremely clean community raked in GH¢132,003 from the 8,234 holiday makers, including 7,015 Ghanaians and 1,218 foreigners, mostly from Europe and USA.

Between January and March, this year, 1,675 tourists, including 1,340 Ghanaians and 335 foreigners, made pleasure trips to Liati-Wote, bringing in GH¢30,238.

“Clearly, the trend is set to increase as the community’s status as an important tourists’ destination continues to soar worldwide,” said the Manager of the Tourism Reception Centre, Albert Tawiah.

Apart from spending time hiking on the 885-metre Mountain Afadza (popularly known as Mountain Afadjato), the tallest in Ghana; enjoying the ambience of the Tagbo Falls with an estimated height of 50 metres, the visitors now enjoy visiting homes in Liati-Wote and interacting with the locals to have a grasp of the culture of the people, he said.

Mr Tawiah said the Twin Mountains were also another attraction in the community.

Water fundraiser

Meanwhile, the chiefs, queens and people of Liati-Wote have launched a fund-raising campaign for a water system to supply water to every household in the community which has a population of about 1,000.

Part of the Liati-Wote community

This was at an Easter durbar held on Holy Saturday.

A development chief of the community, Togbe Tudedzi I, said an amount of the GH¢665,000 was required for the project, scheduled to be completed within a year.

Already, GH¢8,000 was realised as seed money at the Easter durbar which also attracted a large number of foreign visitors.

Togbe Tudedzi said, the project, when completed, would definitely lift Liati-Wote to astonishing heights in tourism and development.

The Liati-Wote Divisional Chief, Togbe Kordadza V, said with clean water, visitors would have greater comfort in the community.

Streams

For now, Liati-Wote relies on the streams created by the Tagbo Falls, which dry up in the dry season, as well as the boreholes in the community, he explained.

The Tagbo Falls Lodge, Community Guest House and Apollo Park at the foot of Mountain Afadza, as well as the friendly nature of the people of the serene enclave hold even brighter tourism prospects for Liati-Wote, where noise making is strictly forbidden, except on festive occasions.

With rich soils, Liati-Wote is on record for the massive harvests of plantain, banana, oranges, maize, cassava and cocoa.

In the absence of a market in the community, the farm produce is sold in Hohoe and other nearby towns.

The absence of dogs in Liati-Wote because they are strictly forbidden, also adds to the passionate silence in the community.

Dogs are barred because it is believed that they may scare away the spirits of the ancestors.